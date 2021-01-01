From doonau
Steel Gray Padded Tablet Sleeve Carrying Case for Fire 7, Kindle, Back Light, Voyage, Paperwhite
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. The reinforced water resistant Nylon exterior was selected for its durability to withstand against tears and scratches The exterior also features 1 small slip pocket ideal for headphones and small cords, while a small zippered compartment allows space for additional items and accessories Rear exterior features a large slip pocket which is perfect for a small notepad or cables Main compartment features 360 degree shock absorbing padding with microfiber lining that protects your tablet from every side Dedicated device compartment with 'L' shaped pocket for easy removal and placement Device compartment measures: 8.25' x 5.30' x 0.55'