Fiskars 46" Steel Garden Spade

Our durable design offers excellent grip to make all of your planting tasks a little easier. The Fiskars steel D-handle transplanting spade features a durable design that provides excellent grip when you are digging small, deep holes for planting or digging up bulbs. The welded steel construction is far more durable than wood and won't flex like fiberglass. The extra-large D-handle design offers two-handed grip, and a teardrop-shaped shaft profile provides exceptional comfort and control. The sharpened blade cuts into dense soil easily, and an extra-large foot platform helps maximize force to break up hardened soil clods.