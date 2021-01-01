12pack Steel Garage Storage Utility Double Hooks Organizer Heavy Duty Wall Mount Tool Holder for Organizing Power Tools Ladders Bulk Items

Best Quality Guranteed. 12 PACK HEAVY DUTY HOOKS FOR MULTIUSE - The high quality heavy duty metal double hooks can hold various tools very sturdily, including shovel, broom, power tools, bicycle, weed eater, ladder etc. ANTI-SKID COATING PREVENT TOOLS SLIPS: The anti-slip coating is made of sturdy PVC, it's durable to endure heavy weights and prevent slips. So youll never have to worry about your garage or garden tools falling down. COMES IN 5 SIZES - 4xsmall square type hooks for items up to 66lbs weight, 1xmedium square type hook for items up to 33lbs, 2xlarge square type for items up to 33lbs, 2xsmall J type hooks for small items up to 88lbs, and 1xlarge J type hook for items up to 66lbs. Hanger off the ground in your garage garden or home! Endless options for efficient storagein the garage, shop, basement, or shed. Easy to install - garage shovel hooks only by using a drill and screwdriver, mount to drywall or a wall stud with the same fastener. The