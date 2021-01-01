Stearns and Foster Hepburn Luxury Plush EPT- Mattress + Box Spring, Split Queen, White

The Stearns & Foster Reserve collection is our highest expression of craftsmanship. We developed an entirely new mattress-making process to craft its one-of-a-kind design, quality, and feel. With the exceptional comfort of indulge HD memory foam, the exquisitely supportive IntelliCoil micro HD layer, and an upholstery-grade velvet exterior that makes any bedroom beautiful, nothing matches the feeling of a reserve.Upholstery-grade velvet and embroideryHand tufted for durabilityINDULGE MEMORY FOAM: An exclusively made foam engineered for Stearns & Foster by the scientists at Tempur-Pedic. Indulge yourself with a plush, comfortable feel, plus premium pressure relief for all-night support.INDULGE HD MEMORY FOAM: An even higher-density foam engineered by Tempur-Pedic scientists to deliver an elevated Stearns & Foster feel. Experience indulgent comfort and premium pressure relief to get the sleep you've always dreamed of.INTELLICOIL HD: Our one-of-a-kind innerspring design, with densely packed coils provides even more adaptive support for every type of sleeper.INTELLICOIL MICRO LAYER: This version of our IntelliCoil technology is designed to stretch across the entire mattress for long-lasting support - and plush, yet conforming comfort.PRECISIONEDGE + AIRVENT: Provides comfort, support and breathability throughout -creating a mattress that's durable, flexible, and decadently comfortable from edge to edge.Don't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery Guide Stearns & Foster FeaturesMattress Top Type: Pillow TopMattress Type: InnerspringIncluded: 1 Mattress(es), 2 Box Spring(s)Features: Fire Resistant, Temperature RegulatingAdditional Information: Suitable for Adjustable Bed FramesCoil Count: 3736 CoilsManufacturer Warranty: 10 Year LimitedBed Size: Split QueenMaximum Weight Limit: 1000 LbsBase Material: 100% PolyurethaneComfort Type: PlushMattress + Box Spring Measurements: 80 Length/Inches, 60 Width/Inches, 25 Depth/InchesCare: Spot CleanCertifications And Listings: Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1632 Compliant, Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1633 CompliantCountry of Origin: Made in US