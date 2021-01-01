From hodog2015

Steamer Basket For Instant Pot Accessories 3 Qt Only- Stainless Steel Steam Insert With Premium Handle For 3 Quart Pressure Cookers - Vegetables, Eggs

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

2 Tier Bamboo Steamer Basket, included 4 pairs of Chopsticks and 100 wax steamer liners. Create healthy Chinese cuisine at home, Ideal for Steaming Vegetables, Rice, Fish, Dim Sum and more.How to care for your bamboo steamer - Bamboo steamers aren't dishwasher safe. Vinegar is a natural safe way to disinfect and deodorize it. Use a half a cup of vinegar in one gallon of hot water to soak a cloth in and lightly squeeze out the water from the cloth. Wipe over the bamboo steamer with the cloth and repeat this method a few times until clean. Rinse the cloth in hot clean water and wipe the bamboo steamer over once more. Let your bamboo steamer completely dry on the rack before putting

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com