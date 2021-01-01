Steamer Basket For Instant Pot Accessories 3 Qt Only- Stainless Steel Steam Insert With Premium Handle For 3 Quart Pressure Cookers - Vegetables, Eggs

2 Tier Bamboo Steamer Basket, included 4 pairs of Chopsticks and 100 wax steamer liners. Create healthy Chinese cuisine at home, Ideal for Steaming Vegetables, Rice, Fish, Dim Sum and more.How to care for your bamboo steamer - Bamboo steamers aren't dishwasher safe. Vinegar is a natural safe way to disinfect and deodorize it. Use a half a cup of vinegar in one gallon of hot water to soak a cloth in and lightly squeeze out the water from the cloth. Wipe over the bamboo steamer with the cloth and repeat this method a few times until clean. Rinse the cloth in hot clean water and wipe the bamboo steamer over once more. Let your bamboo steamer completely dry on the rack before putting