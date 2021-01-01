From ten strawberry street
Ten Strawberry Street Steak Knife
Advertisement
Features:Material: Stainless SteelDishwasher safeProduct Type: Steak knifePull Apart Shears: Product Care & Cleaning: Dishwasher SafeBlade Material: Stainless steelBlade Material Details: Blade Edge: SerratedConstruction Method: Tang Style: Partial TangRust Resistant: Handle Material Type: Handle Material Details: Handle Color: BlackCountry of Origin: ChinaKnife Included: YesKnife Capacity: Spefications:Dimensions:Blade Length: 5.25Overall Length: Weight: Knife Block: NoKnife Block Height - Top to Bottom: Knife Block Width - Side to Side: Knife Block Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Warranty: