Seagate STDR1000101 Backup Plus Slim 1TB Portable USB 3.0 External Hard Drive with Mobile Device Backup, Silver (STDR1000101)

The Seagate Backup Plus 1 TB Portable External Hard Drive offers safe data storage for your computer and mobile devices using USB 3.0 connectivity. The drive can be used on Mac and PC computers without reformatting, and the automatic backup function saves data effortlessly. The free Mobile Backup App also saves the data on your smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices, wirelessly..Free mobile backup app uploads memory from your smartphone or tablet computer in case you misplace devices.Bus powered for convenience, so no external power source needed.USB 3.0 interface port with 0.12 Gbps transfer rate for quick downloads and uploads.Silver, portable external hard drive with 1 TB of memory for use on Mac and PC.Dimensions: 4.4" x 2.99" x 0.38".Compatibility between Mac and PC computers without extra software downloads for easy transfers.Sleek metal casing for durability during transport.Non-SED hard drive, meaning it has no encryption.Automatic backup software included for convenience.Two-year limited warranty covers factory defects.Seagate's Backup Plus Slim 1 terabyte USB 3.0 external hard drive manages data quickly and efficiently.. Fast Connectivity A fast USB 3.0 connection easily handles the 0.12 Gbps transfer rate, which means you can finish the process quicker compared to USB 2.0 memory sticks or portable memory systems. Plug the device into your computer, and it begins transferring data instantly. Versatility Compatibility with a Mac and PC lets you transfer files effortlessly and without downloading extra software to the external hard drive. You don't need to reformat the entire device, either. This allows you to back up both major computer brands at your workplace. Meanwhile, the external drive keeps all your important data safely in one place. Portability The slim design goes where you go, as it fits into your briefcase, satchel, backpack or laptop case. Metal construction protects the inner memory core, giving you peace of mind when you travel from place to place.