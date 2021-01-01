Shintenchi STC-TC STC-TC501, Black

3 Adjustable Positions: This futon sofa has 3 adjustable positions,105°,135°,180°,which meet your different occasions,like having the conversations with friends,watching tv,taking a nap.you don’t need to buy three couches,this full-sized sofa bed can meet all you needs. 2 Cup Holders: The fold down middle armrest has 2 cup holders that offer more convenience for you and your family to drinking on the sofa in the living room.you don’t need to get your drinking from coffee table but just aside,it will offer you more enjoy when movie or conversation. Removable Armrests: This faux leather of sofa with 2 removable armrests.when you seat,they can make your arms more relaxed on the couch.when you take a nap,you could replace the armrests to make them as the pillow. Perfect For Small Space: The convertible futon couch is design for small space,improving its utilization,suitable for small living room, please check. If your apartment is small,this couch is the design for you. Comfort And Modern Style: Good quality faux leather and detachable chrome metal legs realize stability and durability,which is the base of the comfort couch.and when sofa bed become popular,this couch is both modern and classic,which is in style for years.