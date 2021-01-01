Jacuzzi STB6731BUXXXX Stella 67" Free Standing Acrylic Soaking Tub with Reversible Drain, Drain Assembly and Overflow - Includes Floor Mounted Tub Filler with Hand Shower Jacuzzi STB6731BUXXXX Features:Covered under Jacuzzi's limited lifetime warrantyAcrylic construction maintains heat longer and is easy to cleanSoaking bath tub for a calm bathing experienceInstalls in a free standing configurationTub faucet with personal hand shower includedReversible drain placement with included pop-up drain assemblyEquipped with overflow assembly permitting the user to enjoy a deep soak without worrying about spillageTub Specifications:Overall Height: 28-1/4" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 67" (left to right of tub)Overall Width: 31" (front to back of tub)Basin Length: 40-1/2" (left to right of bottom basin)Basin Width: 19-3/8" (front to back of bottom basin)Basin Depth: 16-5/16" (top to bottom of basin)Maximum Water Capacity: 68 gallonsWater Depth: 16-5/16"Faucet Specifications:Installs with floor mounted single hole configurationSpout Height: 33-1/4"Spout Reach: 11-1/4"Faucet Flow Rate: 7 gallons-per-minuteHand Shower Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 0 Freestanding White