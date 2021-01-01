Pacific Coast Feather Stayloft Down Pillow, Standard/Queen, White

EXPERTLY CRAFTED DESIGN features a medium support pillow design with 3-D internal baffle boxes which holds and restricts the the fill so it doesn’t shift away from you as you reposition during the night. 550 FILL POWER HYPERCLEAN DOWN clusters are light fluffy puffs that expand to provide embracing warmth and comfort. Our meticulous selection process assures our down stays fluffy longer. ALLERGY FREE WARRANTY: Pacific Coast Feather's multistep cleaning process assures all dust, dirt, and allergens have been removed, ensuring a more restful night of sleep. ULTRA LUXURIOUS 100% ORGANIC COTTON cover features Barrier Weave down and feather proof fabric that is finished with a tailored blue cording. MACHINE WASH AND DRY this easy care pillow for years of enjoyment.