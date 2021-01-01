Pi-Day 2021 Pillows 3.14 Math Teacher Gifts Stay Back Pi-Day Funny 3.14 Math Symbols Quarantine Gifts Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Be greater than average and get this stay back pillow as a pi-day or first day of school social distancing gift, because 5 out of 4 people struggle with math. This awesome design is perfect for women, men, kids, or youth Come to the math side we have pi and this stay back pillow that is a perfect quarantine gift for mathematicians, teachers, students, geeks and nerds. It's a great present for pi-day, or first day of school for science and math lovers 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only