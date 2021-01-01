Staub Southwestern Ivory/Gray Area Rug

Creamy ivory, beige, gold, brown, and black make up the boho-chic palette of our Staub collection. Featuring southwestern geometrics and linear designs, these rugs provide a gorgeous bohemian aesthetic for any room in your home. The Staub collection is perfect for any space, including kitchens, bedrooms, living areas, dining places, and dorm rooms. Soft to the touch with a ribbed high-low texture, Staub’s hand-knotted appearance is a delight to both the eyes and underfoot. Machine-made in Turkey from 100% heat-set frieze polypropylene, these area rugs are shed-free, stain-resistant, and moisture-resistant, so they’re easy to maintain. Both pet and kid-friendly, vacuum regularly and spot clean as needed. Professional cleaning is recommended. Rug Size: Rectangle 2'7" x 5'