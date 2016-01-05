Amerock Stature 5-1/16 in (128 mm) Center-to-Center Satin Nickel Cabinet Pull

The Allison by Amerock BP36888G10 Stature 5-1/16 in (128 mm) Center-to-Center Pull is finished in Satin Nickel. Stately and substantial, the Stature collection’s features classic, bold designs that are underlined with timeless appeal. Enduring and versatile, satin nickel marries delicate brushing with a subtle warm hue to produce an approachable, classic presentation that resonates across all design styles. Founded in 1928, Amerock’s award-winning home solutions including decorative and functional cabinet hardware, bath accessories, decorative hooks and wall plates have built the company’s reputation for chic design accessories that inspire homeowners to express their personal style. Ideal for residential or commercial applications, Allison by Amerock marries beauty and function. It’s the best combination of approachable artistry and lasting quality.