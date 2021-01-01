Statler Drafting Table

Ideal for use in open-concept offices, training rooms and other shared spaces, this teaming table's spacious top helps encourage collaboration with room for up to six people to gather around its edges. Available in sitting height or standing height, the table features sleek steel legs with a chip-resistant black powder coat finish and a scratch- and stain-resistant, high-pressure laminate top for long-lasting durability. Adjust the levelers on the legs to help better manage table stability on uneven floor surfaces. Color: Cherry/Black, Size: 42" H x 60" W x 48" D