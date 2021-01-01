Station House L-Shape Desk Etched Oak - Sauder

Find the motivation to tackle all your big projects when you add the rustic-inspired style and functional design of the L-shaped desk from the Station House collection. This home office desk offers a spacious top surface with ample room for your office essentials like notepads, a table lamp, laptop, and hot cup of coffee. The small storage drawer opens and closes on smooth metal runners for easy-access storage of all your miscellaneous supplies. The lower drawer with full extension slides can organize letter-size hanging files. Need more? This small office desk also includes a cubbyhole area to conveniently store papers and binders. Other features include two desktop grommets for cord management. Attractive from every angle, this L-shaped desk with storage is finished on all sides for versatile placement. Finished in Etched Oak™ and detailed with a textured, powder-coated metal frame, this industrial L-shaped desk will inspire you to work.