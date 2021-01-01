Copeland Furniture Statements Pivot Round Coffee Table - Color: Wood tones

A balanced structure that fools the eye. Only after staring at the Copeland Furniture Statements Pivot Round Coffee Table for an extended period does the beautiful stability truly register. Two sections of beautiful Solid Walnut Hardwood provide 3 points of support on the floor and 3 points below the graceful Glass tabletop. As the base delivers even and sturdy support, the intricate design continues to seem structurally impossible. This unparalleled design comes from a mix of traditional crafting practices and modern techniques, giving the contemporary piece exceptional aesthetic appeal and all the functionality you could want from a beautiful coffee table. Color: Wood tones. Finish: Natural Walnut