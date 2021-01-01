State St. Upholstered Canopy Bed

Need a bedroom makeover today? Glamourous and contemporary, this State St. Canopy Bed is an instant bedroom centerpiece guaranteed to transform your room. Eye-catching acrylic posts and glossy finishes instantly brighten any space, while giving you a clean look that’s still luxurious. Upholstered in high-quality white vinyl, the headboard includes a USB charger on each side of the bed. The bed's platform panels are upholstered in white vinyl, while the canopy corner accents and frames are all stainless steel. This bed is 91.75 inches tall, comes in 4 pieces, and requires a box spring. Size: King