Trademark Fine Art 'State Animal Wisconsin' Canvas Art by Red Atlas Designs

Artist: Red Atlas DesignsSubject: AnimalsStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features the state animal of Wisconsin over its state. Prominent Colors: Red, Tan, Orange, Brown Red Atlas Designs owner David Bowman knew every flag of the world by sight at the age of three. Soon after he could name every capital city of every state and country as well. Not many kids at that age get their kicks by studying road atlases, but this love for all things geography paid off a few years later as he advanced to the state finals of the Michigan Geography Bee. His affinity for photography, illustration and graphic design informs this growing collection of flags, maps and other art celebrating the familiar and beloved symbols and shapes of our country and world. Today, David can still be found perusing the red 1973 Hammond World Atlas his father gave him all those years ago in his spare time. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.