Stasis Table Lamp with Shade Option by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey - Finish: Silver - (272666-1099)

The Stasis Table Lamp with Shade Option from Hubbardton Forge showcases a graceful balancing act composed of the gentle curves of the body, which are counterbalanced by the shade. The body is made from two pieces of Wrought Ironâ€”curved and forged by handâ€”that come together to display a base that gives the appearance of being fluid but is actually stable and strong. The Fabric, drum-shaped shade offers symmetry and diffuses light to fill ones foyer, home office, bedroom, or living room with high-quality, ambient light. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Drum. Color: Grey. Finish: Burnished Steel, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting