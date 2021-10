Stasis Table Lamp with Shade Option by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey - Finish: Silver - (272666-1099)

The Stasis Table Lamp with Shade Option from Hubbardton Forge showcases a graceful balancing act composed of the gentle curves of the body, which are counterbalanced by the shade. The body is made from two pieces of Wrought Iron—curved and forged by hand—that come together to display a base that gives the appearance of being fluid but is actually stable and strong. The Fabric, drum-shaped shade offers symmetry and diffuses light to fill ones foyer, home office, bedroom, or living room with high-quality, ambient light. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Drum. Color: Grey. Finish: Burnished Steel, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting