Starter Kit - Ramp Set with Exclusive Board and Trainer Clips

Best Quality Guranteed. COUNTLESS COMBINATIONS: The Starter Kit has nearly countless layout combinations as you reconfigure your course over and over in new ways! The ramps also feature an awesome concrete like finish across the quarter pipe, launch ramp, and kickers. TRAINER CLIPS: Use the included Trainer Clips to practice and make it easy to catch some air! SIGNATURE PRO BOARD: The Starter Kit works with BMX (sold separately) and includes a signature Stevie Williams board from DGK to get you started. Starter Kit is for skate-lovers ages 6+. No batteries required. Includes: 1 Board, 1 Quarter Pipe, 1 Launch Ramp, 2 Kicker Ramps, 6 Connectors, Trainer Clips