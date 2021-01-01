COUNTRY LIVING Stars And Stripes 4-Piece Blue Microfiber Washed Full Sheet Set

Show your Americana spirit with the washed sheet collection by Country Living. Softer than churned butter on a summer afternoon, these sheets will keep you cozier than a bug in a rug. Made from polyester fabric for added durability and continued softness. The fitted sheet features elastic all the way around for a premium fit. Offered in a variety of patriotic prints, the relaxed country feel will work well with any decor. Mix and match these sheets with any quilts from our Country Living Americana collection (sold separately). Color: Blue.