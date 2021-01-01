Vicks Starry Night 1 Gallon Cool Mist Humidifier, Blue, V3700

The Vicks Starry Night Cool Mist Humidifier provides soothing, cool, invisible moisture and a calming environment to help your child sleep. The V3700 features a Starry Night projector that transforms your child's room into a starry night sky. Its scent pad heater produces soothing menthol vapors for added comfort. You can set the Vicks Starry Night humidifier to maximum mode for optimal humidity or to sleep mode for quieter operation. An internal fan draws in the dry air to saturated it with water droplets before expelling it out the front of the unit.