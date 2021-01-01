Hand painted oil reproduction of Starry Night, one of the most famous paintings by Vincent Van Gogh. This gorgeous 1889 masterpiece has been carefully recreated, detail-by-detail, to near perfection. One of today's most recognized paintings, Starry Night invokes deep emotions, from the serenity of the church steeple to the wild abandon use of vibrant colors in his late night sky. Imagine the movement of the painter as he twists and turns his brush to create the dance between the stars and the clouds above the calm, peaceful village. Known as a prolific Post-Impressionist, Van Gogh produced many paintings that were heavily biographical. Vincent Van Gogh's restless spirit and depressive mental state inspired his artistic work. This work of art awakens the same emotions and beauty as the original piece. Why settle for a print when you can add sophistication to your room with a beautiful, fine gallery reproduction oil painting? Why not grace your home with this reproduced masterpiece? It is sure to bring many admirers! Frame Description: Athenian Distressed Silver Frame La Pastiche Starry night Framed 41-in H x 53-in W Landscape Painting on Canvas | 688576852409