From trademark fine art
Trademark Fine Art 'Starfish' 18" x 24" Canvas Art
Advertisement
This piece was created using the Giclee printing method. Giclee is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions which are nearly indistinguishable from the originals..A perfect decoration for the home, office, or gallery..Giclee Art.Nearly Indistinguishable From the original.18" x 24".Canvas and Wood.Gallery Quality!.A perfect decoration for the home, office, or gallery. Art that is ready to hang and looks great!