Buy Snazaroo™ Stardust Face & Body Glitter Gel at Michaels. com. This glitter gel is great for parties, performances, festivals or glamming up an ordinary day! It is safe to use and fun to wear. This glitter gel is great for parties, performances, festivals or glamming up an ordinary day! It is safe to use and fun to wear. Details: Stardust 12 mL Water-based Paraben and fragrance free Washes off with soap and waterInstructions:Apply it directly to your skin or on a painted surface to give arts and crafts projects a shimmery sheen. When applying it to the face, it is recommended to keep the glitter gel above the eyebrow or under the cheek bone. For a more precise application, the gels can be applied with a brush and thinned with water to achieve the desired effect. | Snazaroo™ Stardust Face & Body Glitter Gel | Michaels®