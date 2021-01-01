Starbuck Upholstered Dining Chair in Gray

This fully upholstered, contemporary side chair features a seamless design in gray faux leather. This continuous design is complimented by decorative accents such as the stainless steel handle on the top, and the decorative zipper on the back. This is all supported by the stainless steel sled base, which add dimension to the chair on the lower back. Combining simple line with interesting design accents, this chair will add excitement to your dining space while still blending seamlessly into the overall room design.