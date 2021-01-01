'Star Orchid' by John Lindley Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas

Features:Museum quality giclee on canvasHand stretched on deep stretcher barsGallery wrapped with image mirrored onto the sidesMade in the USAProduct Type: PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Number of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: John LindleyStyle: Traditional;CoastalSize (Size: 22" H x 14.6" W x 1.5" D): Small 18"-24"Size (Size: 30" H x 19.9" W x 1.5" D): Medium 25"-32"Size (Size: 36" H x 23.8" W x 1.5" D, 40" H x 26.5" W x 1.5" D): Large 33"-40"Shape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: NoNumber of Wall Hooks: LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: North AmericaCountry of Origin: United StatesSubject: Floral & BotanicalAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: OrchidsTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Star OrchidEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoRecycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 22" H x 14.6" W x 1.5" D): 22Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 30" H x 19.9" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 36" H x 23.8" W x 1.5" D): 36Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 40" H x 26.5" W x 1.5" D): 40Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 22" H x 14.6" W x 1.5" D): 14.6Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 30" H x 19.9" W x 1.5" D): 19.9Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 36" H x 23.8" W x 1.5" D): 23.8Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 40" H x 26.5" W x 1.5" D): 26.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.5Assembly:Installation Required: NoWarranty: Size: 22" H x 14.6" W x 1.5" D