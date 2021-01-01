Star LED Pendant Light by Itama - Color: Glossy - Finish: Glossy - (STLSO1LOS)

The Star LED Pendant Light by Itama is an elegant design from Brian Rasmussen. With a clean, minimalistic composition, a simple canopy supports a borosilicate glass cylinder that has an inner sandblasted PMMA tube and is capped with a sleek, metal top. Paired with the ribbed exterior texture of this piece, this shade provides a lovely, layered space for light to softly filter through, bringing a bright and beautiful touch to the surroundings. A voyage between Italian art and design to discover the scenographic atmosphere of light and shadow. - Itama. ITAMA is based out of Italy and specializes in the technological content and functionality of its products, all of which are 100% made in Italy. Each stunning piece showcases minimal design with high attention to detail. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Glossy. Finish: Gold