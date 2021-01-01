Star LED Floor Lamp by DALS Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (STRFL-3K-BK)

The Star LED Floor Lamp by DALS Lighting is a cool and contemporary addition to spaces that is defined by clean lines. Dispersing an even layer of energy-efficient light from all sides, this tripod-style floor lamp diffuses light through frosted lenses along each arm. Minimalistic yet structured, this floor lamp provides a bright dose of light and some style, as this piece brings some character all its own to surroundings. Dals Lighting is an accent and architectural lighting company based in Quebec that was founded in 2008. Their modern designs use LED technology and are functional, minimalist and versatile. From the sleek, adjustable Round Directional LED Wall Sconce to the smooth, clean lines of the Square LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light, their creations are innovative, useful and high quality. Color: Black. Finish: Black