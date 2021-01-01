The Blue Star Juniper is one of those rare plants that can completely redefine a landscape by providing one of the rarest and most sought-after hues of foliage. Turquoise is this naturally occurring color of Blue Stars lovely foliage, permanently brightened and outlined by the shiny silver-colored new growth on the tips of its branches. Although evergreen needles are often assumed to be long, sharp and prickly, the dense needles of a Blue Star Juniper are actually quite soft and awl-shaped. These needles grow numerous clusters across the branches of this compact shrub that, when viewed from above, appear in the shape of stars. This is of course how the lovely Blue Star Juniper obtained its unique name. This shrub is a dwarf evergreen that will always remain quite small and compact adjust 1 ft. to 3 ft. in height and width at maturity. Blue Star is slow-growing evergreen that requires virtually no maintenance once established, using its slow metabolism as an important strength to withstand droughts as well as freezing and scorching temperatures. Its unique turquoise-colored, star-shaped foliage make Blue Star Juniper an excellent addition to landscapes for complementing green and purple foliage from its compactly colorful form. You can count on Blue Star to hold its vibrant shade of blue throughout the seasons, especially shining in the winter months when most other plants have lost their color. Lowe's Blue Star Juniper Coniferous Evergeen Shrub 1 Gal. | CFJP003