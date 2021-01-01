From baretraps
Star Filter Set 72mm Adjustable 4 Points 6 Points 8 Points Slim Star Filter with Filter Pouch Cleaning Coth
Advertisement
Variable Star FilterRotate the filter in any degrees to give star effect in your desire Slim Rim Profile3.5mm deep (not inc rear threads) ideal for Wide Angle Lenses. Well BuiltMade with professional optical glass, instead of optical resin. Tough aviation aluminum frame ensuring durability. Easy to UseThe outer rim of each filter is knurled for easy grip and adjustment. Compatible with 72mm LensesWorks with 72mm filter thread. Please verify your camera's lens thread size. For example: 72.