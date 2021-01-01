Star Filter 3 Pieces Starburst Lens Filter4 Points6 Points8 Points with Centre Pinch Lens Cap for Nikon Sony Olympus and Other DSLR Cameras + 3.

[Material] : Made of import optics glass and resin, top level of transmittance. Metal sealing ring instead of the plastic sealing ring, better tightness, no worry fall or loose. [Function] : The star filter can make every bright spot in photo producing star-shaped flash-like dazzling effect. The brighter the spot, the more pronounced the star effect. Perfect for night scenery, gemstones, glassworks, metal works photography. [Note] : The surface of the star filter is not smooth, there are a lot of shallow marks (the starburst effect is formed by them). It is not recommended to wipe it frequently. It is recommended by air blower. After using, put it in the filter Pouch, which can reduce dust Stains and avoid scratching filter. And please verify your camera's lens thread size before ordering. Your camera's lens thread size will be marked somewhere on the lens barrel or printed underneath your lens cap. [Package] :Includes 4 Points Star Filte