Hand painted oil reproduction of a famous Degas painting, Star Dancer (On Stage). The original masterpiece was created in 1874. Today it has been carefully recreated detail-by-detail, color-by-color to near perfection. Edgar Degas was born in Paris in 1834 and studied art from a young age. His most popular paintings are his ballerina paintings like The Dance Class, Star Dancer (On Stage), and Dance Studio at the Opera. Asymmetrical compositions like Two Dancers on Stage show the influence of the Japanese prints in which Degas became interested. His painting career was prematurely ended by failing eyesight, and he died in Paris in 1917. This work of art has the same emotions and beauty as the original. Why not grace your home with this reproduced masterpiece? It is sure to bring many admirers! Frame Description: Florentine Gold Frame La Pastiche Star dancer (on stage) Framed 17-in H x 15-in W People Painting on Canvas | 688576897714