From richard brendon
Richard Brendon - Star Cut Highball Glass - Clear - Set of 2
Advertisement
Budding mixologist? This tall and elegant Star Cut highball glass set from Richard Brendon is a must-have. Made from mouth-blown crystal with a hand-cut starry pattern, they're perfect for any long drink or cocktail. Inspired by glassware from the 20th century, the set celebrates creative skill both past and present. Key features: * Set of 2 * Material: mouth-blown crystal * Dimensions: H13xØ7cm * Capacity: 340ml * Star pattern * Hand cut * Draws inspiration from the cocktail culture of the 1920s * Dishwasher safe