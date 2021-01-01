From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting Stanton Floor Lamp - Color: Brass - Size: 1 light
Modern refinement at its best. The Stanton Floor Lamp by Hudson Valley Lighting stands 4-and-a-half feet tall on a round, robust pedestal with a minimalist Metal body and curved neck that extends up to a hinged joint to adjust the shade in any direction. Paying homage to a mid-century modern design, the shade features a cone-shaped silhouette. Illuminated by an incandescent bulb, this floor lamp lightens and brightens a sofa, bed or reading nook with a soft white glow. Color: Brass. Finish: Aged Brass