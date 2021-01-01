Stanton Abstract Gray Area Rug

Soft and serene, this collection of area rugs reflects the special beauty of early evening in its treatment of light and in its dappled neutral colors and rich brights. Ideal for the fashion-forward decorator who is looking for an original and modern look in floor coverings, this collection delivers artful sophistication in a choice of patterned and abstract designs. Imbued with a subtle sheen, these scintillating wool-blend rugs are a perfect complement to today’s leading trends in contemporary furnishings. Enhance your unique environment with the subtle elegance and lustrous appeal of these area rugs. Rug Size: Round 8' x 8'