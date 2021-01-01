Sunbrella Stanton 58002-0000 Greystone, Fabric by the Yard

Sunbrella Elements is a wide ranging collection of nearly 200 styles for coordinated textures and colors. This elegant outdoor fabric is water repellent stain resistant and easy to clean. Great for both outdoor and indoor use the designer fabric is ideal for decorative pillows sofas and furniture boat upholstery and chair cushions. For added function it can also be used as draperies and curtains. Fabric Type: 100% Sunbrella Acrylic Washing Instructions: * To maintain the life of the fabric bring indoors when not in use. Clean by wiping down the fabric or hand washing with warm water and a mild soap solution. Simply rinse with clear water to prevent dirt from embedding itself into the fabric.