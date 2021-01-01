Stansbury 68.5" Square Arm Sofa

The classic design of this sofa gives it a distinctive look that elevates your well-curated collection. It is diamond buttons tufted details, add a refined touch to any space while its linear silhouette and square arms fuse together. It features the diamond button-tufted seat and back, finished wood legs. Two pillows are included. The perfect piece to reflect your regal tastes, this sofa anchor your seating ensemble in timeless appeal. Lean back and lounge in luxurious style on this stunning sofa. This glam sofa features plush velvet upholstery that is both classy and sumptuous against your skin, creating a perfect.