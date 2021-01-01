Weatherables Stanford 42 in. H x 72 in. W Textured White Aluminum Railing Kit

The Stanford aluminum railing kit provides a crisp, clean, look paired with superior strength and durability. Built to last, the Stanford aluminum railing provides superior strength and durability. Easy to maintain, simply spray it off with soap and water when you clean you deck or porch. The railing kit includes a 1.645 in. x 1.720 in. bread loaf top rail, a 1.250 in. x 1.375 in. bottom rail and 0.60 in. square pickets. The Stanford aluminum railing kit comes ready to assemble and includes all of the brackets and instructions you'll need for installation, making it a perfect solution for the do-it-yourself homeowner and professional contractors or installers.