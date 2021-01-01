Standing Reindeer Christmas Decoration

Features:DecorativeExtreme weather resistantEmbellishedDusted with sparkling glitter throughout for a shimmering finishLead cordIf one bulb burns out, the rest will stay litContains 1 plug with end connector which allows you to stack multiple lighted items together (210 watt max)Comes with replacement bulbs and spare fusesUL listed for indoor or outdoor useGround stakes not includedWire gauge: 22Bulb size: MiniDecoration Type: Lawn Art/FigurineColor: White/BrownOutdoor Use: YesWeather Resistant: YesRust Resistant: UV Resistant: NoMount Type: FreestandingSpecial Features: LightedLight Type: StandardBulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs Included: 50Power Source: Plug-inVoltage: 120Energy Saving: NoStakes Included: NoNumber of Stakes Included: Tether Included: NoNumber of Tethers Included: Automatic Timer Included: NoCharacter: No CharacterHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasChristmas: ReindeerThanksgiving: Easter: Valentine's Day: Halloween: Independence Day: Hanukkah: St. Patrick's Day: Non-Toxic: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaLight Included: YesAnimated: NoMusical: NoPlug-In: YesPlug Type: Adapter Type: Anchors Included: NoNumber of Anchors Included: Anchor Type: Self-Inflating: NoArchway: NoSpefications:UL Listed: YesWEEE Recycling Required: YesDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 37Overall Width - Side to Side: 19Overall Depth - Front to Back: 8Power Cord Length: 56Overall Product Weight: 4Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: NoAdditional Tools Required: Installation Required: NoTools Needed for Installation: Warranty: