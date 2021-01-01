From legacy heating
Legacy Heating Standing Patio Heater, stainless steel
Legacy Heating Standing Patio Heater, stainless steel.47,000 BTUs stainless steel finish traditionally unit suit for every family; Piezoelectric ignition. Safety auto shut-off tilt valve. The unit heats a wide area with a range of up to 15 feet in diameter. A nice alternative to a fire pit, the gas patio heater delivers quiet, soothing, consistent heat with no smoke or open flames to worry about Uses standard 20 lb.For enhanced safety and peace of mind, the heater also features a shut-off tilt valve that turns the heater off automatically if it gets tipped over.Uses standard 20 lb. propane tank(not included). Wheel assembly included