IBAMA Standing Desk Computer Work Station Adjustable Vertical Desk Converter, Tabletop Sit Stand Up Desk Riser Workstation Area, 20×30 Inch

Adjust Height Up and Down: Gas spring hovering system keep the desktop up and down smoothly. Convert height from sitting to standing by lifting up the lever lightly. Range from 2.1'to 17' Spatious Desktop: A spacious beautiful wood testure surface is waterproof, corrosion resistant, anti-cracking and easy to clean. Used for tablet, laptops, monitors, paperwork and oversized desktop computers with accessories like keyboards and mouses. Heavy Duty Structure: Equipped with a thicken rust-resistant steel base and frame, no big shaking in use. It can hold up to 28.66 lbs. X-Shape structure is sturdy enough to hold all the work needed accessories, essentials, keyboard, monitor etc. Tool Free Setup: Fully assembly table, This stand up desk converter can be placed on virtually any flat surface or desk without slipping. NO Tool needed, without the help of a handyman. Health Benefits Tips: Go from sitting to standing in one easy smooth motion. Help your balance throughout the day.