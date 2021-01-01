Kraus Standart Pro Sink & Faucet Combination KHU10032161053SS

32" Undermount Kitchen Sink with Commercial Pull-Down Faucet, Soap Dispenser, NoiseDefend™ Soundproofing Technology, Dual-Function Sprayhead, Smart Single Handle Design, and Eco-Friendly Faucet: Stainless Steel. This set includes Sink, Faucet, Soap Dispenser, Drain Assembly with Strainer, Protective Bottom Grid, Kitchen Towel. A best selling sink with proven quality paired with a precision-engineered commercial pull-down faucet for a trendy yet timeless look. Sink is made from T304 stainless steel with extra-thick TRU16 real 16-gauge construction. Features extra-thick pads covering over 80% of the sink and non-toxic undercoating for superior protection against noise. Protective bottom grid, premium 3-piece basket strainer set, Kraus kitchen towel. Corrosion and rust-resistant; resilient and easy to clean. Sink installs beneath the counter for a seamless transition between counter and sink. Comfortably accommodates your biggest cookware including baking sheets and stacks of dishes. The drain grooves direct water toward drain to keep sink free of standing water, with rear-set drain opening to increase workspace in the sink. Kraus provides all mounting hardware, cut-out template, installation and care instructions. Corrosion and rust-resistant, will not fade over time. Available in Stainless Steel, Chrome, Matte Black, Stainless Steel/Chrome, and Stainless Steel/Matte Black. Easy-retract flexible hose offers an extended 20" range of motion with the ability to flex, pivot, and reach all around the sink. Go from aerated stream to powerful spray to cover everything from rinsing produce to heavy scrubbing. Faucet handle operates with a 90° forward rotation, allowing for installation in tighter spaces. Water-saving aerator reduces water waste without sacrificing pressure by providing an efficient 1.8 gpm flow rate. This warranty guarantees that you're getting something you can count on for long-term performance. Sink Collection: Standart PRO™. Faucet Collection: Bolden™. Faucet Hole Configuration: 1. Faucet Type: Commercial Style. Handle Type: Lever. Number of Handles: 1. Soap Dispenser: Included. Spout Swivel (Degrees): 180. Sink Color: Satin. Sink Material: Stainless Steel. SINK Type: Undermount. Bottom Grid: Included. Bowl Configuration: Single Bowl. Sink Gaude: 16. Faucet Height: 18". Spout Height: 6 3/8". Spout Reach: 8 3/4". Faucet Hole Size: 1 19/50". Sink Height: 10 19/50". Sink Length: 32". Sink Width: 19". Depth of Bowl: 10". Length of Bowl: 30". Width of Bowl: 17". Minimum Cabinet Size: 36".