Featuring a sleek modern design, this extra-deep sink with 11-3/8-in depth will handle the toughest messes in your kitchen, laundry, utility room, mudroom, or workshop. Built to impress with KRAUS TRU16 extra-thick real 16-gauge stainless steel, NoiseDefend™ super silencer pads, insulating undercoating, and easy to clean rounded corners. A rear-set drain opening and sloped bottom with channel grooves prevent water from pooling, ensuring better drainage than the traditional flat-bottom laundry sink. Dual mount configuration allows you to install it as an undermount or drop-in with any type of kitchen counter, with an extra-thick 4mm deck for a perfectly finished look. Comes with a protective bottom grid and drain assembly with removable decorative drain cover. Kraus Standart PRO Dual-mount 25-in x 22-in Stainless Steel Single Bowl Kitchen Sink All-in-One Kit | KHT301-25L