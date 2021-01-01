Standard Waterproof Dive Housing Case for GoPro Hero 4 Hero 3+ Hero 3 Hero4 Hero3 Camera with Waterproof BacPac Backdoor and Silicone Lens Cap.

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatible with GoPro Hero 4 3+ 3 Silver and Black edition cameras. Waterproof up to 131'(40m), offer reliable protection for sea diving and extreme activities. Large Flat glass lens delivers maximum image sharpness above and below water. The metal part on the screw and buckle is made of 316 stainless steel, which is rustproof in seawater. The lens is made of high quality transparent glass and installed professionally which provide you a good shooting experience. Come with waterproof bacpac backdoor which allow you use your camera with bacpac lcd screen or bacpac battery above and under water.