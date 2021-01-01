These corbels are truly unique in design and function. Primarily used in decorative applications, PVC corbels can make a dramatic difference in kitchens, bathrooms, entryways, fireplace surrounds, and more. This high-density material is also perfect for exterior applications such as, roof eaves, porches, and entryways. Our low-maintenance corbels will save you time and money for years to come; and will not rot or crack and is impervious to insect manifestations. Ekena Millwork Standard Viola 5-in x 8-in x 13-3/8-in x 8-in Standard Viola Unfinished PVC Corbel in White | CORP05X08X13VIO