Standard Size Goose Down Feather Pillows For Sleeping 2 Pack - 100% Cotton Soft Hotel-Quality Medium Bed Pillow Inserts For Stomach/Back Sleepers

[Supportive & Soft]: These bed pillows is firm enough to provide support for side sleepers and back sleepers, but it's also soft to hug the pillows without the pillow getting in the way. The people who sleep on their stomachs also will not feel pressure. These hotel collection pillows are in scientific thickness and firmness level and good for most sleeping position. Sleep with this pillow to get restful sleep in night and better posture throughout the day too, no stiff neck. Size: Queen Pillow: 20" x 30"