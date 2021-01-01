Standard Poodle Happy Birthday Cards: Do It Yourself (Paperback)

Let your imagination and creativity soar with these cute do-it-yourself Standard Poodle dog Happy Birthday cards. A fun activity for all ages, sure to create lasting memories. Each book has 12 paper cards to color - 2 different designs. The pictures are hand drawn and the child is encouraged to draw more items on each card, along with any special markings on each dog, truly making them one-of-a-kind. The inside of 6 of the paper cards read, I Hope Your Birthday Is As Special As You! The other 6 paper cards read, Wishing You A Dog-Gone Happy Birthday! There are 12 envelopes to color, address, cut out and fold, adding to the fun. Happy Birthday is printed on the outside of each envelope. Each envelope has one picture to color. You'll find a Birthday List to keep track of who you have mailed a Birthday Card to. These paper cards make for a special Birthday greeting from a child or yourself.