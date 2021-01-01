The Comfort Zone® Standard Oscillating Heater Fan is perfect for the home environment. It features 3 settings: 750 watts, 1500 watts and fan only. This heater fan oscillates to spread the air evenly around the room. The safety tip-over switch ensures the heater fan will shut off if it accidently tips over. As a top brand in the Americas, Comfort Zone is featured by some of the largest and most recognized retailers worldwide. All Comfort Zone products are designed and tested to exceed UL, ETL, SAA, CE, NOM and other global marks for quality. They are manufactured under the supervision of our U.S. and China based Engineering and Technical Staff. HBC Home & Hardware Products - driven to perfection producing quality products for everyday living..3 settings: 750W, 1,500W & fan only.Color: Black.Safety tip-over switch ensures the heater fan will shut off if it accidently tips over.Dimensions: 11.1"L x 6.6"W x 5.8"D.Oscillates to spread the air evenly around the room