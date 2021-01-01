The Sensorpedic classic comfort memory foam bed pillow provides excellent pressure relieving support and is constructed to ergonomically support your head, neck, and shoulders. The memory foam in this pillow is odor-free, sensor-foam memory foam, a super open-cell memory foam technology that is more breathable than traditional memory foams. The pillow is also built with multiple features to further enhance breathability including the ventilated icool technology system and a breathable, triple-layer, circular-knit fabric cover, which aid air flow and dissipate thermal build-up to help you sleep cooler. SensorPEDIC Standard Medium Memory Foam Bed Pillow in White | 80908-2